Oishei Children's Hospital holds special reverse trick-or-treat event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual effort to bring some Halloween cheer to the kids at Oishei Children's Hospital still went on this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spirit of Children reverse trick-or-treat on Friday brought care packages full of costumes, activity books, crayons and treats.

It gives the kids who are undergoing treatment a chance to just be kids, but it's a special day for the grown-ups too.

"It certainly goes both ways," according to Andrew Bennett, the vice president of The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

"Our teams at the hospital, they're there because they love bringing smiles to the faces of the kids while they're there and caring for them, leading to a great outcome for them to go home safe, happy and healthy and it lifts their spirits too. It's another way for them to give back and provide that care."

Spirit of Children is a nationwide effort benefitting children in hospitals all over the country.

They set goal this year to raise a record $11 million through donations at Spirit Halloween stores.