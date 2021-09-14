Niagara SPCA unveiled its new surgical suite

The brand new 2,300 square feet facility will help support the shelter's ongoing efforts to protect and care for animals in search of their forever homes.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It was a big day for the Niagara County SPCA Tuesday.

The community joined members of the SPCA's team for the unveiling of its long-awaited state-of-the-art surgical suite.

"A big component of being a no-kill shelter is low-cost high, impact spay-neuter. So we can't work on little pockets, we really have to hit hard with the spay-neuter, do lots and lots of sterilization. So this is going to be incredible to reach that goal," the Niagara SPCA's Executive Director, Amy Lewis said.

The shelter will replace the much smaller trailer that was once being used for the same purpose.