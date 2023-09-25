New youth sports funding in Niagara County seeks funding

New youth sports program in Niagara County seeking funding applicants.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Youth Bureau will be accepting applications for the new year of its Youth Sports and Education program beginning October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024.

The bureau has received a grant from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. Continuing the support of providing varied indoor and outdoor sports and activities to communities who are under-resourced.

Niagara County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler shares the program information:

Coaches/instructors/direct service staff/mentors (including training/professional development).

Referee fees.

Purchase of equipment or uniforms.

Capital investment (e.g., swimming facilities, fields, fences, storage, lighting).

Instruction or coaching necessary to support youth’s ability to participate in team sports.

Facility/field space

The funding will help offer sporting activities such as competitive team golf, singles tennis, yoga, swimming and more.

Organizations that are interested or have questions about the application and eligibility should email the Niagara County Youth Bureau here. The application deadline is Friday, October 13.