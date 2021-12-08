New York's annual holiday donation drive begins Thursday

"Now more than ever, it's important for New Yorkers to look out for one another during the holiday season," Governor Hochul said. "From the pandemic to Hurricane Ida, our fellow New Yorkers have experienced so much hardship this year and that's why we must all come together to look out for the least fortunate among us. I encourage every New Yorker with the means to do so to make a donation to New York's Annual Toy and Coat Drive, putting smiles on the faces of children across the state and helping them to have a warm, happy holiday."