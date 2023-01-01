New Year's resolutions increase gym members

After ringing in 2023, many people are hitting the gym on January 1st to kickstart their new goals.

WACO, Texas — New year means new resolutions and people all over the country are making those checklists for 2023.

"Specify what you want to do. Get detailed with it. Stick to it and just stay active about it," Noah Smith, front desk staff at Train Waco, said.

A new year, means new resolutions.

"I was already training for a half marathon in January and it happened at the end of January," Smith said. "That was one goal I had was to run a sub 2 half marathon and I was able to do that.”

Sticking to a workout routine is one of the most common goals to kickstart a new year.

"Personally I’m 70 pounds down from the heaviest I’ve ever been and my new year's resolution is that I'm competing in a body building competition in April," Quinn Huntington, member service representative at Crunch Fitness, said. "So, my plan is to go and win that.”

For many, trips to the gym is the easiest way to kickstart a new you for the new year.

"I love them. I personally got started in the gym from a new year's resolution. It does get hard about two months in because the high dies off because people start to think it’s actually hard," Huntington said. "But if you stick to it, it’s really worth it down the road.”

Two gyms in Waco have continued to see an increase in members over the years after ringing in the new year, but it doesn’t always happen right away.

"I think it takes a couple weeks after the new year for people to get things together. It’s holiday season so people are traveling and having their jobs," Smith said. "It’s hard to get back in that work mindset. I think it’ll take a couple weeks to get every member back or new members coming in. I think it’ll be good growth and within the month for sure.”

Crunch Fitness has prepared their employees for the wave of members expected to join in 2023.

"Even more Waco locals are coming in and with that population increasing we’ve been expecting more people to be coming in," Huntington said. "So, we’ve been preparing and planning for this day for a little bit.”

When the clock struck January 1st, some people wasted no time to start their new goals.

"Especially with it being a Sunday, I’ve already signed up five people for a membership," Huntington said. "Usually when I work Sundays, I sign up five people within 8 hours and not my first 2 hours of the shift. So, it’s definitely picking up a lot.”

The flow of members is expected to continue throughout the month, but it takes dedication to make it to the finish line.

"Stick to a plan. Find a goal. Be detailed about your steps to get there and make it happen," Smith said.

2023 is their year to make it happen.