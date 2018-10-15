BUFFALO, NY-- A new memorial was dedicated Monday to lives lost in perinatal deaths at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo on National Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Day.

The memorial remembers those lost in miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, stillbirths or early infant deaths.

The Western New York Perinatal Bereavement Network assists families who have lost their babies. Their mission is to assist the community in meeting the needs of families who have lost a baby from one of these tragedies. Approximately 1 in 4 pregnancies end in a perinatal loss.

The new "Wings of Love" Memorial Garden was created to give bereaved families the opportunity to remember their lost children.

© 2018 WGRZ