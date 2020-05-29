State to announce response to violence, safety concerns as fires burn in Minneapolis, St. Paul

The Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis burned Thursday night as riots continued across the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Walz announced that he will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to address the state's response to ongoing violence and riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The announcement comes as businesses and homes continued to burn Thursday night and Friday morning.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a crowd stormed the building housing the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct, setting it on fire.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference just after 1 a.m. to address the continued unrest across the city. Frey said rioting posed an imminent threat to the safety of the officers and staffers within MPD's Third Precinct, forcing him to make the decision to evacuate the compound.

“Symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life or the public,” Frey said. “We could not risk serious injury to anyone… brick and mortar is not as important as life.”

However, he went on to say that progress during this crisis would not come from the government alone. “We additionally need help from the community. We need to make sure that people are looking out for our city right now. It's not just enough to do the right thing for yourself. We need to make sure that all of us are upholding the ideals that we stand by.”

Although the mayor acknowledged the pain and frustration in recent days, he made it clear, the devastation is unacceptable. “What we have seen over the past couple of nights in terms of looting is unacceptable. These are businesses. These are community institutions that we need. These are banks that people rely on to get cash, grocery stores that people rely on to get food … We need to ensure that they are protected.”

In St. Paul, fires burned in buildings across the street from Allianz Field. According to a post from the Saint Paul Police Department, more than 170 businesses have been damaged or looted along with dozens of fires.

President Trump also weighed in on Twitter late Thursday night, blaming the emergent social disturbance on a lack of local leadership, and threatened to send in the federal National Guard unless the city was brought under control.

The president went on to tweet, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Twitter has since removed a portion of the president's tweet, citing violations of their user policy for glorifying violence.