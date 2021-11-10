Local health foundation and business team up to launch 'Born to Be' collection

The Born to Be collection will benefit the Mother and Baby unit at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Kaleida Health Foundation announced a partnership Wednesday with 26 Shirts.

They will be launching the ‘Born to Be’ collection that will benefit the Mother and Baby unit at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville.

“We are so excited for this new partnership to give some much-needed support to the Mother/Baby Unit,” said Carol Horton, vice president for the Kaleida Health Foundation. “They bring 3,000 babies into our community each year on average. Donations will help ensure the unit has the most updated technology and equipment to provide exceptional care in a comforting environment for the moms who deliver there.”

The collection will include a t-shirt, hat, hoodie, and onesie with the new Born to Be logo.

“The ‘Born to Be’ concept is a fun play-on-words depicting how people born in this area are born into the culture of everything that Western New York stands for; from sports to snow, from family to food. What a great way to support the biggest maternity unit in the area,” said Del Reid, 26 Shirts.

The Born to be Collection can be purchased here.