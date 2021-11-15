Local family surprised with $5,000 in gifts this holiday season

The Frajone family is one of many across the country who will be surprised over the course of 12 days as part of Cricket Wireless' 12 Days of Cricket.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local family has a reason to smile this holiday season.

Cricket Wireless teamed up with the Buffalo Boys and Girls Club to surprise the Franjone family with $5,000 worth of gifts so they can be "stress less and smile more."

Elena Frajone is a single mom of three, she served two tours in Iraq and she now works full-time at the post office.

She's raising her kids with the help of her father while supporting her eldest in college.

"I just want to say thank you, I really do appreciate it, there is a lot of people like me, and things like this because not too many people are nice today." Elena Frajone said.

