Local community leader, philanthropist Gretchen Gross killed in car accident

Long-time community leader and philanthropist Gretchen Gross was killed in a car accident this past weekend in South Carolina.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Jewish community in Western New York is mourning the loss of a beloved woman.

Long-time community leader and philanthropist Gretchen Gross was killed in a car accident this past weekend in South Carolina.

Gross served as past President of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo.

The Jewish Community released this statement about Gross:

Gretchen had an indomitable spirit of optimism. She was fiercely dedicated to the JCC, Camp Centerland, and children. In addition to being a JCC Past President, Gretchen received the Ralph Kushner Volunteer Services Award and served as the most recent Committee Chair of Camp Center land.

Whether it was stepping in to cook kosher hot dogs at a PJ Library picnic, assisting the campaign to renovate the Holland Family Building, or supporting the efforts of staff leadership, Gretchen’s impact is without parallel. Her insight, experience, and wise advice enabled the JCC to succeed over the past 20 years. Sadly, she will be missed, and her memory will be a blessing for everyone at the JCC.