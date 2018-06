LEWISTON, NY - Saturday marked the start of the 13th Annual Lewiston Garden Fest.

The festival includes gardening demos, speakers, and over 80 vendors selling plants, flowers and crafts.

If you weren't able to make it Saturday, it also runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Center Street.

Proceeds from the festival help out the Lewiston Garden Club.

