BBQ in the Air | Legacy High School hosts High School BBQ state qualifier

Teams of students from Midland Legacy High School and neighboring cities compete for state qualification.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — That barbeque smell was in the air at Legacy High School on Saturday.

Students from and outside of Midland came together to compete in the High School Barbeque League State Qualifier.

The Best of the West Smoke Off is a competition students can’t get enough of.

“It’s pretty fun," team captain of the Pit Kings Caleb Windham said. "It’s amazing to me. It’s another thing I can do for myself for the future."

Some of them enjoy it so much that they would still like to participate somehow even after graduating.

"[It] Feels awesome and it’s really sad that I’m in 12th grade because then I have to leave," Calvin Clark, team captain of the Smokin' Hot Rebels, said. "Hopefully when I graduate I can come back and be a mentor.”

Teams all came to the competition to show what they're made of.

“We hosted in the Fall and it was just us [Legacy High School]," Katt Stowers, head BBQ coach at Legacy High School, said. "So having other teams come through and qualify, or just come out and compete with us is really awesome. It brings a lot of awareness to the Barbeque Association and I think it's really great for these kids.”

There’s much more for these students to gain than just good barbeque.

“I think it’s really, really cool and also very informing for kids because I know a lot of us before joining barbeque didn’t know how to use a grill," Corissa Perez, team captain of the Rhinestone Rebels, said. "Being able to learn and do something where I can do it with my dad and bond with him that way has been really cool.”