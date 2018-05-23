BUFFALO, N.Y. - 2 On Your Side is devoting time to help in the fight against addiction in Western New York.

Each year we partner up with Kids Escaping Drugs to raise money to help with the many programs they offer to help our local young people struggling with addiction.

Throughout our early evening newscasts on Thursday, May 24, we will be broadcasting live from KED's Renaissance Campus in West Seneca, sharing stories about the good work that's done there helping young people overcome drug and alcohol abuse.

There are two ways to donate, online here: https://www.501auctions.com/televent/ or calling 716-822-2220 during Thursday's broadcast (5pm-6:30pm)

Here are just some of the cool things you can get with your donation (These incentives will be offered only during the televent May 24, 2018 from 5pm-6:30pm).

First person to donate $1,000 during the televent will receive an autographed Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills Head Coach, helmet

First four people to donate $100 or more during the televent will receive an autographed Patrick Kane plaque.

Anyone that donates $50 or more during the televent will receive a $25 Valu gift card

