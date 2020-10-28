Kaleida Health executives help with Habitat for Humanity home

Once the Rose Street home is finished, it will be purchased by a low-income family through Habitat for Humanity's homebuyer program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Executives from Kaleida Health spent their day Wednesday volunteering in Buffalo's historic Fruit Belt neighborhood, helping build a new home for a deserving family in the community.

Many Kaleida volunteers will work on a Rose Street home until it's completed in 2021.

"We are very fortunate to have what we have in Buffalo, and when you meet the family, it all just comes in full circle," said Teresa Bianchi, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity.

Once this home is finished, it will be purchased by a low-income family through Habitat for Humanity's homebuyer program, which requires the homebuyers to complete at least 400 hours of sweat equity working on the house.

They must also improve and maintain their credit and complete education classes.

Families can still apply right now.