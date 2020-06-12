Iroquois High students add wrinkle to chilly fundraising event

It wasn't the annual polar plunge, but the polar spray raised money for New York Special Olympics athletes in the region.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In lieu of their annual polar plunge into Lake Erie, students from the Unified Sports teams at Iroquois High School took part in a polar spray on Saturday.

The event raised money for New York Special Olympics athletes in the region.

The spray came courtesy of the Jamison Road Volunteer Fire Department. Kids were driven up, got out of their cars, and took the courageous leap into the fire hose, which provided a shock on the 30-degree day.