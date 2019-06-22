BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York hosted its seventh annual Hispanic Heritage Community Breakfast on Saturday.

The event was held at SUNY Buffalo State, with a theme of honoring the past, embracing the present, and building upon the future. At the breakfast the Hispanic Heritage Council celebrated the accomplishments of the community and plans for success in years to come.

Saturday also kicked off a campaign to raise money for the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute.The $10 million dollar project would include a museum, media center, theater, learning labs, a cafe and a gift shop.

With plans to build on Niagara Street and Hudson Street, the Hispanic Heritage Council hopes the institution will become a hub for the community.

We're proud to say that WGRZ was honored during the breakfast for our reporting of the Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico.