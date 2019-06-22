BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York hosted its seventh annual Hispanic Heritage Community Breakfast on Saturday.

The fundraiser was held at SUNY Buffalo State, with a theme of honoring the past, embracing the present, and building upon the future. It also celebrated the accomplishments of the community and plans for success in years to come.

All proceeds raised from the breakfast go toward funding a variety of community events.

According to the Buffalo News, the council also launched its capital campaign on Saturday, to fund its proposed Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute.