Graduation hits the big screen

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — It was popcorn and circumstance Thursday night as seniors at St. Mary's High School in Lancaster held their graduation at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.

Grads and their families got to watch a pre-recorded ceremony with all the trappings of a traditional commencement-including speeches and photo montages of each student all from the comfort of their vehicles.

As part of the celebratory sendoff, seniors were gifted with swag bags of St. Mary's gear.