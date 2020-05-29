Graduation hits the big screen

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — It was popcorn and circumstance Thursday night as seniors at St. Mary's High School in Lancaster held their graduation at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.
Grads and their families got to watch a pre-recorded ceremony with all the trappings of a traditional commencement-including speeches and photo montages of each student all from the comfort of their vehicles.
As part of the celebratory sendoff, seniors were gifted with swag bags of St. Mary's gear.
Because of social distance guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event could not be held at St. Mary's this year and school officials felt the drive-in provided the perfect opportunity for a memorable farewell to the Class of 2020.