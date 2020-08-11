GObike Buffalo riders donate food at annual 'Cranksgiving' event

The Cranksgiving event, as the group calls it, gave people the chance to drop off food donations as well as cat and dog food for Pete's Pet Food Pantry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — GObike Buffalo added a twist to its usual Saturday bike ride around the city by donating food along the way.

The event helped benefit Buffalo Food Not Bombs, a local group that hands out food in Lafayette Square.

The Cranksgiving event, as the group calls it, gave people the chance to drop off food donations as well as cat and dog food for Pete's Pet Food Pantry. The whole event is set up as a scavenger hunt for riders.

"The whole thing was a rolling start. The winners will be announced on our Facebook Monday," according GObike Buffalo's Adam Ianni.