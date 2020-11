The Limestone Firemen's Club is offering a free thanksgiving dinner to area seniors at the Limestone Community Center on November 24.

LIMESTONE, N.Y. — Local organizations are working to make sure everyone has the chance to have a thanksgiving meal, and one in Cattaraugus County is offering free meals to seniors on Tuesday.

The Limestone Firemen's Club is offering a free thanksgiving dinner to area seniors at the Limestone Community Center on November 24.