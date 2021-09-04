Free car wash for all essential workers happening Saturday

WNY Labor is celebrating all essential workers by providing a free hand car wash to show its appreciation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO along with the Buffalo AFL-CIO Central Labor Council is holding a free car wash for all essential workers.

The car wash will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WNY Labor said it's doing this event to celebrate all essential workers by providing a free hand car wash to show its appreciation for the great work and services these brave workers have selflessly provided to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essential workers can be categorized as doctors, nurses, all hospital and home care workers, dental workers, firefighters, police officers, grocery workers, farmworkers, food processing workers, transportation providers, truck drivers, news reporters, and staff, telecommunication workers, road, and utility workers, etc., the WNY Labor said.