National Fire Prevention Month kicked off in Buffalo with an open house at Engine 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Brown kicked off National Fire Prevention Month Monday with an open house at Engine 21.
Brown is inviting city residents to participate after the month was postponed last year due to the pandemic.
The open house today was the first one and the second will be held on Saturday, October 23.
"I am pleased that in-person Fire House Open Houses will resume this year, after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buffalo Fire Department's continued commitment to the safety of our City residents and business owners is greatly appreciated. With a focus on the sounds of fire safety, I encourage children and their families to visit an open house, where they will receive life-saving safety tips and other important information. We all know that the best way to prevent injury and property loss due to a fire is to be prepared," Mayor Brown said.
There will be four firehouses that residents can visit on October 23:
- Engine 36 - 860 Hertel Ave., 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Engine 2 - Virginia Street and Elmwood Avenue, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Engine 4 - 939 Abbott Road and Hollywood Avenue, 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Engine 23 - 3226 Bailey Avenue, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
While visiting, you will be able to learn life-saving safety tips.
To learn more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Buffalo, click here.
