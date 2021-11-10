National Fire Prevention Month kicked off in Buffalo with an open house at Engine 21

"I am pleased that in-person Fire House Open Houses will resume this year, after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buffalo Fire Department's continued commitment to the safety of our City residents and business owners is greatly appreciated. With a focus on the sounds of fire safety, I encourage children and their families to visit an open house, where they will receive life-saving safety tips and other important information. We all know that the best way to prevent injury and property loss due to a fire is to be prepared," Mayor Brown said.