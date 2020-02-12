FeedMore WNY doubles up efforts during the holidays

FeedMore WNY has added 16 additional Mobile Food Pantry Distributions in December to meet the increased need for food in the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's not an easy topic to discuss, but the reality is, more Americans are suffering from food insecurity due to the pandemic than ever.

Feeding America estimates there will be more empty plates this holiday season than ever before due to the increasing (and for some new) challenges individuals and families alike are facing.

The lack of access to nutritious foods, for many, has been exacerbated by these challenges.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Western New York, more people are turning to FeedMore WNY for help.

Catherine Shick is the communications director and says that this increased need for food assistance is not going away anytime soon, in fact, data shows it will continue well into 2021.

"We are due to see this increased level of need to last for the next 18 to 24 months," Shick says.

FeedMore has been an essential community resource for a long time. However, these days, Shick says people are beginning to see just how valuable an organization like this is - in real time.

"In the beginning of March we formed a COVID-19 response team to make sure that our partner pantries, soup kitchens, and other member agencies that we deliver food to are getting frequented," she says.

And, with more people staying home and the holidays in full swing, the need only continues to intensify.

"We have actually surpassed the amount of meals we provided to the community last year in September and we're on track to provide 15.5 millions meals by the end of the year," Shick says.

According to Shick, people's access to food can waver depending on the time of year. Because of that, FeedMore WNY has decided to double up their Mobile Food Pantry Distributions, these are one of many avenues people in need can go down to get necessary foods.

Though distributions take place year round once a month, this month, Shick says FeedMore has doubled up efforts by adding an additional 16 distributions to the December roster to help meet that increased need.

"What we do is we actually provide a truck of food out to different stops into the community in our four county service area, and often times we do these stops at one of our partner food pantries or member agencies," she says.

#COVID (1/2) I told you I wouldn’t stop talking abt Food Insecurity...



Hunger has no face. A neighbor, coworker, family member, friend...you nvr know who is struggling to get their next meal. @feedmorewny has added 16 ADDITIONAL mobile distribution drops this month... @WGRZ — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) December 1, 2020

A true collaborative effort.

FeedMore brings the food and partners organize their site and volunteers to help distribute to the community.

Shick tells 2 On Your Side an additional 16 distributions across Western New York is one way of fighting back and hopefully these additions will make more of a difference.

For those interested, or in need, all you have to do is find a nearby distribution site and declare your need based on the number of individuals per household, and you'll receive a balanced box of food, including proteins, fruits and vegetables.

The special mobile food pantry distributions will be held at the following times and locations:

Resurrection Life Food Pantry , 145 Old Union Road, Cheektowaga, 14227, Tuesday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

, 145 Old Union Road, Cheektowaga, 14227, Tuesday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days. Taste of Faith Food Pantry , 594 Winslow Ave., Buffalo, 14211, Wednesday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

, 594 Winslow Ave., Buffalo, 14211, Wednesday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days. Bread of Life Outreach Center (distribution at Colden Fire Company) , 8448 Gutekunst Road, Colden, 14033, Thursday, December 3 and Thursday, December 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. on both days.

, 8448 Gutekunst Road, Colden, 14033, Thursday, December 3 and Thursday, December 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. on both days. New Covenant Tabernacle Food Pantry , 345 McConkey Drive, Buffalo, 14223, Tuesday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both days.

, 345 McConkey Drive, Buffalo, 14223, Tuesday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both days. Hearts Harvest Food Pantry , 890 Tonawanda St, Buffalo, 14207, Tuesday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both days.

, 890 Tonawanda St, Buffalo, 14207, Tuesday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both days. Catholic Charities Lackawanna , 75 Caldwell Place, Lackawanna, 14218, Thursday, December 10 and Thursday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

, 75 Caldwell Place, Lackawanna, 14218, Thursday, December 10 and Thursday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days. YWCA/Native American Community Services , 1005 Grant St., Buffalo, 14207, Thursday, December 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

, 1005 Grant St., Buffalo, 14207, Thursday, December 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. West Side Community Services , 161 Vermont St., Buffalo, 14213, Tuesday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. on both days.

, 161 Vermont St., Buffalo, 14213, Tuesday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. on both days. St. John de LaSalle Food Pantry, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, 14304, Monday, December 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.