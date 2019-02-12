BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning, Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz will announce the county's intention to consent to continued refugee resettlement.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in September, which will go into effect on Christmas day, saying refugees won't be allowed to resettle in a state or city without written consent from the governor and a local official.

Governor Cuomo has already said that the state will consent to allowing refugees to resettle.

Representatives from four local refugee resettlement agencies will attend the announcement Tuesday morning.

Erie County has welcomed 13,500 refugees over the last 11 years.

