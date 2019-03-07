ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — After Erie County announced it would be replacing the turf at New Era Field, what to do with it? became a big question.

First, about half of the turf went to Erie Community College.

Then, what was left, after logos were removed, went up for auction online through Cash Realty and Auctions.

County officials told 2 on Your Side us it was sold in whole to one bidder, Pat Brady.

Brady explained, "What I have is the other half, plus the sidelines and the endzone."

He was able to purchase all of that for about $5,000.

Now, he's selling one-by-one to three-by-three sections online -- starting at $30.

Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo has nothing against Brady, but he isn't happy with how this whole auction went down.

Lorigo said, "I first found out that the auction happened by looking up the news story on Channel 2."

Lorigo then took to Twitter to voice his concerns.

He asked, "When did this auction occur? Why wasn't the general public notified? Why wasn't the Legislature notified?"

We reached out to the county executive's office for comment over concerns that not enough people knew about the sale.

A spokesperson replied in a written statement that said in part, "The available turf was posted online for two weeks before it sold to Mr. Brady, for $4,500, so everybody had the same shot at it for two weeks."

Nonetheless, Lorigo believes if the auction were more heavily promoted, they could've sold it for a lot more money.

"The proof is in the pudding. The person that bought it, more power to him, is now turning around and trying to sell it at a profit for himself. We could've done that and given the money to the charitable organizations that we were talking about from the very beginning," Lorigo said.

Technically anyone who wants it can still have a piece of the turf if they buy it online through the purchaser at TheBuffaloTurf.com.

However, Lorigo told 2 on Your Side the sale never should've have happened this way.

He explained, "We passed a resolution to auction it off for charity on May 23. It's July 2 and it's already gone. Nothing works that quickly in government."

