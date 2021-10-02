Erie County held Fall Fest event Saturday

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Erie County's annual Fall Fest kicked off Saturday morning at Como Lake Park in Lancaster.
When the gates opened at 10 a.m. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted on Twitter saying the festival was already busy with lots of people.
The free seasonal event features a wide variety of activities for the whole family. According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, there are more than 70 vendors, including food trucks, as well as pumpkin painting for kids and hayrides.
There were 500 Healthy Snack bags from Dash’s Markets that were given away free to families and children.
The event ended at 2 p.m.