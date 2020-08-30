East side church brings back weekend meal giveaway

Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church handed out meals and hygiene bags on Sunday after putting the program on pause during the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One local church is bringing back an old tradition of giving back to their community every Saturday.

Before the pandemic, Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church on Fillmore Avenue would hand out food and hygiene bags outside the church.

This Sunday, they were able to bring back sharing meals with their community after putting it on pause due to virus concerns. They handed out meals with chicken, pulled pork, or beef from noon until 4 p.m.