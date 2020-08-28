Community celebration, backpack giveaway at Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion rescheduled

The event is being held at 1100 Jefferson Avenue, starting at noon and going until 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A community celebration and backpack giveaway is being held this weekend at the Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion in the City of Buffalo.

Due to intense thunderstorms traveling across Western New York, the event was postponed from Thursday, August 27 until Sunday, August 30.

The event will have vendors, grab and go meals and a DJ. Masks must be worn. Organizers say it will be the biggest giveaway in the city.