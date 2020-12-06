Grand Island 'clean-up' initiative hopes to mobilize residents

Grand Island residents are encouraged to clean up their neighborhood in an effort to beautify the community

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Grand Island residents are encouraged to participate in an Island-Wide "clean-up" Initiative on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The event is part of an effort to beautify the community and mobilize Grand Island families to pick up trash and clean up their neighborhoods or a surrounding property.

The initiative grew from online posts of Grand Island resident Debbie Whalen picking up trash along the East River and the DEC Spicer Creek Park during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Other residents joined her and now several local officials, businesses and organizations are stepping up to assist.

The clean up encourages Grand Islanders to clean their homes and yards and dispose of any excess trash. Volunteers are still needed for additional clean-up areas that are listed on the Town of Grand Island website and their Facebook page.