BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Buffalo City Hall celebrated Black History Month by recognizing outstanding members of the black community in Western New York.

The event, which was originally scheduled for February, was pushed back because of weather concerns last month.

Mayor Byron Brown honored citizens for their contributions to education, arts, media, community service, law enforcement, healthcare and more.

RELATED: Black Doll Expo puts decades of beauty, history on display

RELATED: Buffalo library starts Black History Month with new exhibit

RELATED: Buffalo youth empowerment conference offers positive leadership