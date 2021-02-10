Church members come together to clean up neighborhood near Schiller Park

More than 500 people from The Chapel came out Saturday to beautify the neighborhood surrounding Schiller Park in the City of Buffalo.
Volunteers of all ages mowed the lawns, landscaped homes, and picked up debris throughout the area of the park.
"We've just been asking our church community for the last few weeks to come out with their families so whether you are one or 100 we've got a job for you. And the parents are bringing them out especially on a beautiful day like this when they could be playing soccer they chose to sacrifice and spend the day with us," said Pastor Leroy Wiggins.
This was the first time this event was held and Pastor Wiggins said it will not be the last.
