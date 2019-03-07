BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday evening, kids from Buffalo were encouraged to use their wildest imagination to design the playground of their dreams. With crayons and paper, children were able to draw their ideal playground, one that could become a reality.

A new playground will be built at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Buffalo, and the design will feature elements of each submitted drawing in mind. The community will then have a chance to vote on their favorite playground before construction starts on September 20.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, KaBOOM!, and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy joined together to make these dreams come to life.

The collaboration strives to nurture the creativity of children, and to create an environment where they feel valued, loved and supported.