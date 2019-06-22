This weekend thousands of cyclists will ride across Western New York and Canada for the annual Ride For Roswell. The Peloton and Celebration of Hope helped kick things off.

People gathered outside of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on Friday. While cyclists, survivors, and those currently battling gathered, WGRZ shared stories about the importance of the annual charity bike ride.

The ride serves as an opportunity to celebrate cancer survivors, pay tribute to those who lost their battle, and the goal of finding a cure.

The Ride For Roswell takes place on Saturday, June 22 with bike routes for riders of all levels.

So far, the Ride for Roswell has matched a fundraising record at $5.3 million.

