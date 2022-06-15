Catholic Charities appeal 2022 nearing its goal

The appeal is less than half a million dollars from its goal with a deadline of June 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Charities is nearing its 2022 goal for funding services it provides across Western New York.

Appeal officials, and Catholic Charities announced on Wednesday it is half a million dollars from the goal of $9.5 million.

“With Appeal 2022 in its final couple of weeks, thank you to everyone who has supported Western New Yorkers in need of hope,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president & CEO, Catholic Charities. “We are nearly there and are hopeful we can rally together to reach our goal and ensure the crucial services Catholic Charities provides as a beacon of hope for all seasons continues. Together, we can offer hope and help.”

Nancy Nielsen, MD, PhD, co-chair of Appeal 2022, said, “How could you not want to help when you know there is someone in need? People just like us are having family or financial struggles, a marital problem or a kid who is out of control. These are universal problems and people in our own neighborhoods are benefitting from some of these services offered through Catholic Charities.”

This annual appeal helps fund 57 programs, and services led by Catholic Charities of WNY.

Some of Catholic Charities’ services, include basic emergency assistance, behavioral health counseling, education and workforce training, youth, and family support services, which have helped more than 125,000 individuals, children, and families of all faiths in last year.