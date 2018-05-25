BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canalside's official birthday isn't until later this summer, but officials decided to kick off the holiday weekend with an early party.

The Canalside 10th Birthday Bash is family friendly and goes from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday. There's going to be food, live music and other entertainment along the boardwalk. There's also going to be an artisan market.

Schedule of Canalside Everyday Summertime Fun

"There are actually things to do now. People appreciate the fact you can sit by the water and hang out. More things are coming, and we want to celebrate what we have," said Matt LaSota, general manager of Canalside.

2018 Canalside Summer Concert Series

There's also the Buffalo Water Lantern Festival at the Outer Habor Saturday evening.

Canalside officials say Memorial Day weekend will be the first test of how traffic is going to be with all of the Skyway construction. Their plan is to keep people informed on their social media pages and their website.

© 2018 WGRZ