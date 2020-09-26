Buffalo Walk4Hearing raises over $11,000, raises awareness for hearing loss

According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, 'more than 1 in 10 Americans experience some form of hearing loss.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Walk4Hearing held an online walk event Saturday to raise awareness and educate the community on hearing loss.

The local walk has raised more than $11,000 so far for the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA).

According to HLAA, "more than 1 in 10 Americans experience some form of hearing loss." The virtual event in the morning featured speakers and allowed participants to share their stories.

The Buffalo walk was the first of many planned for this fall, according to a news release from HLAA.

“We must stay focused on providing people with hearing loss the resources and tools to communicate and hear well,” said Bruce Peterson, vice president of government and community relations for CaptionCall and honorary chair of this year’s Walk4Hearing.

Peterson spoke at this morning's Buffalo event.

The money raised from Saturday's event will go toward resources for people who are hard of hearing or who have hearing loss. Some of these resources can include hearing loops in public places, scholarships and hearing assistance dogs through partner organizations.

HLAA also provides educational resources on hearing loss.

HLAA has the following advice on its website for everyone in terms of hearing health: