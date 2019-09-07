BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Buffalo Police Department held their first summer "BPD in Your Neighborhood" event, bringing together residents to meet with city leaders to discuss concerns in their neighborhood.

The engagement event brought plenty of people out to the corner of Theodore and Block streets Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor and police commissioner were also joined by several non-violence groups and parents groups.

Brown said he plans to hold more of these community engagement gatherings throughout the summer.