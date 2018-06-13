BUFFALO, NY - Members of the Buffalo Niagara Builder's Association are chipping in to help fight cancer through the "Raise the Roof" campaign.

A number of local home builders set a goal of raising $250,000 for Roswell Park, which was already met by Tuesday.

The idea to donate some proceeds from the sale of new homes came when a number of builders realized they were all affected by cancer in some way.

"They talked about how they wanted to make a difference," said past BNBA president Jim Maloney. "It was deciding by doing what they do best, building beautiful homes, they could make a difference in the lives of those who battle cancer."

A few homes built for the campaign called the "Roswell homes" will be a part of the Horizon tour of homes in Erie County next month.

