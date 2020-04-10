Buffalo group to attend Black Lives Matter unity march in New Jersey

The Stop the Violence Coalition is planning to bring anyone who may want to attend. The march is scheduled to take place on October 24 in Camden, New Jersey.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Black Lives Matter unity march will take place on October 24 in Camden, New Jersey, and Buffalo's Stop the Violence Coalition is planning to bring anyone who may want to attend.

Bishop Perry Davis says he's gotten a charter bus that can take 45 people. If more people sign up to go, he says they will get another bus.

"The reason we're doing this unity march is not just for Black-on-Black crimes and Black people killing Black people, but it's for all kind of crimes against Black people. We're trying to make a movement here so that all people can understand that Black Lives Matter," Davis said.

The bus will pick people up outside New Life Harvest Church at 5:30 on the morning of the march.

If you would like to go, you can call (716) 715-1375.

You can also RSVP on the National Stop the Violence Alliance website by clicking here.