Buffalo Botanical Gardens donates a record of fresh produce to community

The produce will benefit Gerard Place's Community Kitchen this year and helped feed a community of people where the need was three times greater.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens donated over 700 pounds of fresh, organic produce it announced Wednesday.

The produce will benefit Gerard Place's Community Kitchen this year and helped feed a community of people where the need was three times greater because of the COVID pandemic.

The Botanical Gardens said after three years of partnership, the 100% community-funded organic Eco Garden at the Botanical Gardens produced the biggest and most diverse harvest to date.

“Located in one of Buffalo's poorest communities for the past 20 years Gerard Place has been a beacon of hope for people in great need of programs and services," said President/CEO of Gerard Place, David Zapfel. "The Bailey-Delavan community has been considered a food desert for many years lacking a grocery store in walking distance to many people in need of fresh and healthy vegetables.

"Partnering with the Botanical Gardens has made a significant difference in our community. We are very grateful to the Botanical Gardens staff and volunteers who work so hard to provide hundreds of pounds of vegetables every summer to the people in our food line. The recipients of the vegetables are very appreciative and so touched that people think of them and their health. The vegetables are also used for our healthy cooking classes that we do with our Senior Group and the families who reside here at Gerard Place."

Gerard Place provides housing for homeless, single parents, and their families, and it empowers those parents through education, employment, vocational training, life skills classes, and counseling.

The Eco Garden was established in 2019 with funding and support from the Josephine Goodyear Foundation, PlantWNY, the Western New York Foundation and private donors. It has since flourished immensely and become a significant passion project for the horticultural staff at the Botanical Gardens.

“This year we are proud to have successfully grown and harvested Chinese Pink Celery as a unique crop for Gerard Place. With a smaller stalk, but stronger flavor this celery is best prepared cooked then eaten raw like typical celery. The pale pink stem is perfect in stir-fry or even just sautéed.” When distributing the fresh produce, Gerard Place includes simple recipes their recipients can try at home to incorporate some of the unique vegetables and herbs," said lead horticulturist of the Eco Garden, Michael Fowler.