BFLO Store selling ribbons to benefit WNY Hospital Relief Fund

The ribbons honor Buffalo's frontline workers and will be placed on the Canalside Christmas tree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you were by Canalside on Saturday morning, you probably noticed the newest addition to the waterfront: a large Christmas tree.

Canalside's Great Lawn is getting festive for the holidays, but the tree is a bit more than just a decoration. It's a local collaboration to raise money and honor frontline workers.

The BFLO Store will be selling ribbons that will be hung on the tree to honor frontline workers. All funds from the ribbons will go to the WNY Hospital Relief Fund.

The ribbons can be purchased in-person or online for $5 each. The ribbons are white and purchasers can chose who they want to dedicate the ribbon to. The name will be written on the ribbon before it is hung on the tree.

Ribbons will be on sale until December 1.