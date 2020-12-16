Annual Toy Joy donation drive begins Wednesday

Toys collected through this drive will go to children who take part in the Buffalo Police Athletic League programs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that this year's Toy Joy donation drive to benefit children and families in need will be happening this week.

Brown and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, are asking members of the community to participate, to make sure all children have a gift during the holidays, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

"We want to let our children know that they're cared for," Brown said. "We want them to know that the adults in the community are working hard and working together to make sure that we all get through this challenging time together."

The toys collected through this drive will go to children who take part in the Buffalo Police Athletic League programs.

You can drop unwrapped toys and gift cards outside Buffalo City Hall Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. You can also arrange to have toys and gift card donations picked up by calling 851-4841.