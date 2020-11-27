'A Buffalo Story': 26 Shirts helps Mike Wrazen battle stage 4 pancreatic cancer

The shirts are available through December 6. For each shirt sold, $8 will go to Wrazen and his family.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Earlier this month, 2 On Your Side documented Mike Wrazen's battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Now 26 Shirts is helping his cause. For each "A Buffalo Story" shirt sold, $8 will benefit Wrazen and his family, and they're available through December 6.

Previously, a Go Fund Me was created to help with medical expenses.

"I love Mike dearly. Mike is a fighter. I tell Mike every day, 'You have a tremendous amount of guts to get up and do what you do,' " Jill Swan said earlier this month about her longtime partner.

Swan and Wrazen were childhood friends. They have been together since graduating from Frontier High School in Hamburg and now have a 6-year-old daughter, Gabriella.

In January, after months of rapid weight loss, pain and trouble eating, Wrazen was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer at just 42 years old.

“They gave me probably two years to live, and it’s all going to be up to me and how much I want to fight, and I want to fight,” Wrazen said.