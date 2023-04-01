26 Shirts releases Special Edition Damar Hamlin line

The Special Edition: "Show Love" shirts went on sale Wednesday and will be available online until Jan. 8.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, 26 Shirts announced that it released a new line in honor of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin was injured on Monday during the first half of the Bills and Bengals game in Cincinnati and he's currently fighting for his life but improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Special Edition: "Show Love" shirts went on sale on Wednesday and will be available online until Jan. 8.

The non-profit said with every shirt purchased $8 will be donated to Hamlin's The Chasing M's Foundation.

Since the tragic incident, over $6 million has been donated to the foundation.