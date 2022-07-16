commUNITY spotlight: Remembering Rev. Dr. William Gillison, longtime pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church

The pastor led Mount Olive Baptist Church on East Delavan for decades. He was remembered for pushing for better housing and education in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People from across the nation said farewell to the Rev. Dr. William Gillison on Saturday.

The pastor led Mount Olive Baptist Church on East Delavan for decades. He was remembered for taking his work to serve outside the pulpit and pushing for better housing and education in Buffalo.

He often opened up his church for press conferences on education.

Before his death he was excited about future development in Buffalo near the church to provide housing for those in need.

"We have to wake up as a people and take responsibility and begin to also not invest in ourselves, but invest in the generations yet to come," he said in a 2018 interview for commUNITY.

He was 79.

In a 2018 interview with Channel 2's Claudine Ewing, Pastor Gillison was very candid about world events and issues, saying "in the power of forgiveness, there is power in forgiving."

He was respected across all faiths and in the region.

"Through food drives, education programs, family support, and housing development, the Mount Olive Baptist Church sought to apply faith and good work to better address the needs of all of God's children," said Crystal Gillison, Pastor Gillison's daughter.

"He will long be remembered as pastor, faith leader, civic advocate, spiritual mentor and a family man," his daughter said.

Added Deacon Roland Cercone: "Watch us. Watch us. Watch how Mount Olive continues to flourish and grow."

Pastor Dwayne Gillison, the reverend's son, will now lead the church.

"I can talk to you all night about the giant of a man. William Gillison, rest on, pops. Rest on. Well done. Well done," Dwayne said.

Rev. Dr. William Gillison was born in South Carolina but raised in Lackawanna.