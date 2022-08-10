commUNITY spotlight: Niagara Falls elementary school now honors Dr. Bloneva Bond

An elementary school is now named in honor of an prominent Black woman in Niagara Falls.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls elementary school gives honor to the first Black woman to serve on the school board.

Dr. Bloneva Bond was a triple threat. She was a civil rights activist, a community leader, and a board member from 1979-1984.

Bond died in 2004, but she left an impact on many lives. She is being recognized in an amazing way with her etched on a school building in Niagara Falls, NY.

Niagara Street Elementary has officially been renamed Bloneva Bond Primary School.

Niagara Falls City School District superintendent Mark Laurrie said, "it was her mission to make sure all students were treated with that, the slogan that we have, and that’s learning for all, whatever it takes. She was a forerunner of that."

The designation of the Bloneva Bond Primary School marks the first time the Niagara Falls school district has changed the name of a school in over 50 years.