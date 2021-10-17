The wife of an NFL Hall of Fame running back, Patti Thomas has a skill on display at Burchfield Penney Art Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wife, mother, grandmother, and add to the title artist. Patti Thomas probably never thought she would be standing inside of an art gallery showing off her work.

The Ghost: Paintings by Patti Thomas will be on display at Burchfield Penney Art Center through Sunday, October 17.

Earlier this year she was encouraged by a friend to take advantage of her art skills. It has truly blossomed.

The art has a message and some pieces are simply though provoking.

She used a fictitious name, The Ghost.

"I did kind of wanna be like an apparition and just kind of sneak in under the radar. I wanted honesty from the art world, and so hence the ghost that's where it came from," she said.