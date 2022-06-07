commUNITY spotlight: East Side Garden Walk wraps up

More than 70 people signed up to participate in the East Side Garden Walk on July 23 and 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carolyn Lee has one of many beautiful gardens on the east side of Buffalo. Her home will be a part of the East Side Garden Walk on July 23 and 24.

"Beauty" is how she describes her garden of flowers and vegetables.

"You never think it's going to come out, you don't know how it's going to come out and then bam," Lee said.

Buffalo is the home of other garden walks, but having one on the East Side is exciting. It started in 2018 and is growing. More than 70 people have registered to participate.

MORE INFORMATION: East Side Garden Walk

"This showcases my garden, but so many others, so you know beauty is beauty no matter where it's at," Lee said.

New this year to the East Side Garden Walk is the Children’s Garden Festival.

Samantha White chairs this year's event.

"You can go and see community gardens, personal home gardens, and the best part about it is when you sit down with the gardener, they actually give you little nuggets and the stories of where the plants came from," White said.

In case you want more information about the East Side Garden Walk in Buffalo @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/N4b01waquL — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) July 6, 2022

You can learn more on a free app available in the Apple or Google Plays STORE.

White said you can GPS between gardens.

It's a summertime high for Lee, who said, "I'm glad to be included instead of being on the outside. Here we are together all parts of the city having a garden walk that's excellent."