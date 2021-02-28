Delta Sigma Theta holds virtual Crimson and Creme scholarship fundraiser

The chapter contributes over $20,000 in yearly scholarships through fundraisers such as the biannual Jabberwock Extravaganza and Crimson and Cream Gala.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Virtual is the new way of the world. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Buffalo Alumnae chapter held its 2021 Crimson and Creme scholarship fundraiser online.

Funds raised go toward supporting scholarships for Buffalo/Niagara youth. The chapter contributes over $20,000 in yearly scholarships through fundraisers such as the biannual Jabberwock Extravaganza and Crimson and Cream Gala.

This year's award winners included MMB Realty, Chef Bobby Anderson, Say Yes Buffalo, Project Mona's House, Darren Doc Thomas and Feed More WNY and Councilman Rasheed Wyatt.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that supports established programs in local communities throughout the world.