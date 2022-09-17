commUNITY spotlight: Crazy Good Eatz opens along Main Street

Crazy Good Eatz is located on Main Street at the old Tony's Ranch House. It's a new lunch spot and a Black-owned business.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shetice Jackson's passion for cooking from a very young age is showing as she has now expanded her footprint on the local restaurant scene.

"We specialize in house-made soups, salads, and sandwiches, and we're going to have four to six soups every day. They are all my recipes," Jackson said. "We're going to also have seasonal specials. That's where I'm going to showcase my culinary skills."

Jackson added: "I've always loved Tony's Ranch House. The building, just the historical look."

Customer Rafiq Salim has known the owner and followed her culinary career.